iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,914,000 after buying an additional 11,010,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,837 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15,059.9% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,719,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,058 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

