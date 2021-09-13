iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liquid Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 64,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $78.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

