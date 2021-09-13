iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COMT. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

