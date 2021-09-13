iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s 7th Largest Position

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,003,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,358,299 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $607,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $103.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.80. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $105.41.

