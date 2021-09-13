iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 7.3% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $40,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $290.10 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.