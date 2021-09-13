iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,198. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $77.36 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

