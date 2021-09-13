iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Raised by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1,067.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $77.36 and a 52 week high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

