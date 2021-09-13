iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

