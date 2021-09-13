Italo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 78.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. Italo has a market cap of $15,038.50 and $12.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Italo has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00082035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00121286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00174627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,266.44 or 0.99954555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.11 or 0.07178494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.38 or 0.00926649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

