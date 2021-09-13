James J. Lerner Sells 41,012 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $224,335.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
James J. Lerner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 21st, James J. Lerner sold 132,125 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $808,605.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 193,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,320. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $309.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
About Quantum
Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
