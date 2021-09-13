James J. Lerner Sells 41,012 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $224,335.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, July 21st, James J. Lerner sold 132,125 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $808,605.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 193,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,320. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $309.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Quantum by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,269,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quantum by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quantum by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 281,692 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Quantum by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,574,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 663,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Quantum by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,036,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 137,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

