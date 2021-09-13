Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JANX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.74. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). Equities research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.