Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for BNP Paribas in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BNP Paribas’ FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BNP Paribas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $31.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.63%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

