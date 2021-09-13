Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NOMD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.1% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after buying an additional 1,297,523 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 507,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 44.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 894,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after buying an additional 273,413 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

