Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $7.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.97 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZBH. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.41.

ZBH stock opened at $140.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.41 and its 200 day moving average is $160.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $45,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

