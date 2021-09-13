JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.26 and last traded at $44.77. Approximately 17,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,410,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.