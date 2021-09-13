Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

JCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

