Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 123.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $110.90 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.13 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.97.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

