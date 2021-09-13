Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

JOUT stock opened at $110.90 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.13 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.