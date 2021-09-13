Juggernaut (JGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.00 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded 35% lower against the dollar. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $31.00 million and $2.78 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00059135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00149649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00042566 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars.

