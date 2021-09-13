Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 85,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 87.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.