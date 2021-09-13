Jupiter (JUP) Trading Down 19.4% This Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.92 million and $564,608.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00079313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00123190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00175186 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,234.43 or 1.00481796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.43 or 0.07169277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.89 or 0.00928272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

