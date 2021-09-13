K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Lowered to C$11.75

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.90.

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

