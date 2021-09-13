KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Colfax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

NYSE:CFX opened at $46.30 on Monday. Colfax has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $5,737,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,446 shares of company stock valued at $13,954,118 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Colfax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,450,000 after purchasing an additional 454,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,844 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Colfax by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after acquiring an additional 663,991 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Colfax by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,129,000 after acquiring an additional 106,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

