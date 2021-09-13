Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) CEO Internati Maurizio Chiriva Buys 2,800 Shares

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) CEO Internati Maurizio Chiriva bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,378,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,866.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Kiromic BioPharma stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the second quarter worth $3,689,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the second quarter worth $2,407,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the second quarter worth $1,604,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the first quarter worth $1,735,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 1,045.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 108,890 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

