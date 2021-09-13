Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. Sells 3,862 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lowered its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 857,804 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. SEA comprises approximately 30.5% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $235,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SEA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of SEA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after purchasing an additional 209,239 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $715,535,000 after acquiring an additional 60,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.17.

Shares of SE stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $321.20. 103,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,812. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.56. The stock has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a PE ratio of -90.92 and a beta of 1.32. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $141.85 and a 12 month high of $359.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. SEA’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

