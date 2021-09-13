Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,561 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Kontoor Brands worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 114.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. Analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

