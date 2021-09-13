Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives $82.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.
In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:KFY opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $76.50.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
