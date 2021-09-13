Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives $82.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,213,000 after buying an additional 2,044,552 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after buying an additional 528,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,079,000 after buying an additional 382,043 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $13,033,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 46.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 202,916 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KFY opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $76.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

