Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

