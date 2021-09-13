LABS Group (LABS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.37 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. During the last week, LABS Group has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $28.72 million and $2.37 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00076378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00123782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.15 or 0.00176374 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,941.67 or 1.00141044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.66 or 0.07140767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.57 or 0.00908170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002963 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

