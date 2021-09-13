LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNXSF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $76.25 on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $49.95 and a 52 week high of $80.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

