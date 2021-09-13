Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LRMR opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $240.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.85. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 685,710 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $141,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.