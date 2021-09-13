LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €142.03 ($167.09).

LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

FRA LEG opened at €126.85 ($149.24) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €132.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €122.17. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

