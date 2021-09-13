Lethean Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Lethean has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $687,748.71 and approximately $57.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,756.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.37 or 0.07217728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00390516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $608.18 or 0.01358883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00122658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00574003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.06 or 0.00462636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.37 or 0.00335977 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.