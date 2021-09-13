Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Has $466,000 Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $530,072,000 after buying an additional 194,420 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after buying an additional 19,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.21. 59,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.52.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

