Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

