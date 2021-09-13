Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $2.03 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.74 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average of $77.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

