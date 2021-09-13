Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 246 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $160.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

