Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 507 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $675,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $214,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,485.8% in the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 51,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 49,691 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.7% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 48.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $163.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.26.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

