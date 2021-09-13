Loopring [NEO] Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including CoinMex, IDAX, DragonEX and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00076959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00122552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.47 or 0.00174360 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,037.54 or 1.00076525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.69 or 0.07152153 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.14 or 0.00900247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDAX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

