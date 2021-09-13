Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

URBN opened at $31.26 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

