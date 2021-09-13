Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vonage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Vonage by 7.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 176,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $14.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -144.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,100 shares of company stock worth $4,027,500. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

VG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

