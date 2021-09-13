Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,162,000 after purchasing an additional 210,964 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $9,103,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after buying an additional 140,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 140.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 118,705 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 976.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 52,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,214.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,153 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.83 million, a P/E ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

