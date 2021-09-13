Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $361,000 Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TrueBlue by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,005,000 after purchasing an additional 404,396 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,742 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in TrueBlue by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 308,782 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TrueBlue by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TrueBlue by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 72,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TrueBlue currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE TBI opened at $26.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.