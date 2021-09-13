Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.33.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $425.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.84. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $434.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

