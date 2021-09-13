Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $485.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $460.00 to $485.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $445.33.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $425.58 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $434.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,751,000 after acquiring an additional 59,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 66,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

