Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUNMF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

LUNMF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 60,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

