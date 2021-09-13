Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.90.

LUNMF opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

