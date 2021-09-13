Lunyr (LUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $500,991.31

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Lunyr has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $500,991.31 and approximately $2,742.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000489 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lunyr

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

