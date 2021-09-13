LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €721.18 ($848.45).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($917.65) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

EPA:MC traded up €5.10 ($6.00) on Monday, hitting €663.50 ($780.59). The stock had a trading volume of 388,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The business’s fifty day moving average is €662.48 and its 200 day moving average is €629.52. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.