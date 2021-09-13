LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LYB. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

NYSE LYB traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average of $104.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,534,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 432,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,501,000 after purchasing an additional 94,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

